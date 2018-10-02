Boy ends life, kin hold school responsible 

By Express News Service

ELURU: Tension prevailed at Tanuku town in West Godavari district on Monday after a student of Class X committed suicide by hanging to the ceiling of his hostel room on Monday. Parents and relatives of the deceased staged a protest in front of the school and damaged school’s buses and furniture holding its management responsible for their boy’s death.

On receipt of information, the Tanuku police reached the spot. However, the situation was brought under control after political leaders reached the spot. According to police, the deceased was identified as Kannabatthula Sai Prasad (17), a Class X student in Montessori School in Tanuku and residing in the school hostel. When the hostel warden Simhadri complained about Sai Prasad to his father Srinivasa Rao and slapped him, he felt insulted and committed suicide by hanging.