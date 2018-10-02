Couple commits suicide in Andhra village after husband diagnosed with heart ailment
A young couple of Pothineedhi Palem village in Nallajerla mandal committed suicide on Monday after the husband was diagnosed with a heart ailment, which the doctors said was incurable.
According to locals and police, Soma Vishnumurthy (32), who worked as a supervisor at a private firm in Jangareddygudem, married Jyothi (27) in 2009, and the couple has a seven-year-old son.
Recently, Vishnumurthy was diagnosed with a heart ailment and with doctors reportedly saying that he has only a few months left, the couple was upset.
On Monday, they went to the farm they owned in Pothineedi Palm and consumed poison-laced soft drinks before jumping into the irrigation well.
Later, bodies of the couple were fished out of the well.