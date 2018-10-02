Home States Andhra Pradesh

Couple dies in suicide pact in WG village

A young couple of Pothineedhi Palem village in Nallajerla mandal committed suicide on Monday after the husband  was diagnosed with a heart ailment, which the doctors said was incurable. 

By Express News Service

ELURU:  A young couple of Pothineedhi Palem village in Nallajerla mandal committed suicide on Monday after the husband  was diagnosed with a heart ailment, which the doctors said was incurable. 
According to locals and police, Soma Vishnumurthy (32), who worked as a supervisor at a private firm in Jangareddygudem, married Jyothi (27) in 2009, and the couple has a seven-year-old son.

Recently, Vishnumurthy was diagnosed with a heart ailment and with doctors reportedly saying that he has only a few months left, the couple was upset. On Monday, they went to the farm they owned in Pothineedi Palm and consumed poison-laced soft drinks before jumping into the irrigation well. Later, bodies of the couple were fished out of the well. 

