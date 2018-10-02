Home States Andhra Pradesh

Maoist attack: 2 APSP officials suspended

Two Andhra Pradesh Special Police officials were suspended and a Circle Inspector of Visakhapatnam Rural Police was sent to Vacancy Reserve (VR).

Published: 02nd October 2018 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 02:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  More than a week after the killing of Araku MLA Kideri Sarveswara Rao and former MLA Siveri Soma by Maoists in Dumbriguda mandal of Visakhapatnam Agency, the police higher-ups have initiated action against the police officers for their ‘negligence’ in discharging duties that led to the assassination of the two TDP leaders. 

Two Andhra Pradesh Special Police officials were suspended and a Circle Inspector of Visakhapatnam Rural Police was sent to Vacancy Reserve (VR). Dumbriguda Sub-Inspector Aman Rao was already placed under suspension for dereliction of duties. On Monday, IG of APSP Battalions RK Meena suspended RSI Sambasiva Rao and Officer Commander (OC) Samparna Rao. The APSP Battalion which consists of about 40 to 50 police personnel, is supposed to protect the Araku region and detect the movement of Maoists.  

Meanwhile, DIG (Visakha Range) Ch Srikanth placed Araku Circle Inspector Venku Naidu in Vacancy Reserve (VR). The action was taken against the CI and also the Dumbriguda SI after the family members of TDP MLA and even Paderu MLA Giddi Eswari charged the police with negligence in providing adequate security to Sarveswara Rao during his visit to Tottangi.

Meanwhile, posters condemning the Maoist attack on Sarveswara Rao and Siveri Soma appeared in Araku, Paderu, Dumbriguda and a few other areas of Visakhapatnam Agency on Monday morning. The posters under the banner of ‘Manyam Girijanulu’, alleged that Maoists were acting against the development of Agency area. Portraying both the tribal leaders as ‘Heroes of Agency’, the posters accused the Maoists of eliminating the MLA and former MLA over false allegations. According to senior police officials, the anti-Maoist posters convey the message that the tribals are more inclined to the development of the Agency.

Also Read | Araku MLA walked into a trap? Maoists’ silence puzzles cops

Suspicion on local leaders
A day after reports emerged that some local ruling TDP leaders had passed on information about the visit of TDP MLA and former MLA to Tottangi, which led to their assassination, DGP RP Thakur denied them. “There is no evidence to say so,” he said. 
However, a senior minister expressed doubts about the involvement of some local leaders in passing on information to Maoists. “We can’t confirm or deny the same at this point,” the minister told Express.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maoist MLA attack K Sarveswara Rao Maoist Attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
Bengaluru FC got their Indian Super League campaign off to a perfect start with a 1-0 win over defending champions Chennaiyin FC at the Sree Kanteerava stadium here on Sunday. (EPS | Pushkar V)
Bengaluru FC make fine start to ISL season with 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC