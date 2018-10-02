Officials told to increase property tax collection

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: With the capital coming up in Amaravati, there has been a steep rise in the number of commercial establishments and residential complexes in Guntur city. Keeping this in view, the Guntur Municipal Corporation(GMC) has set the target for property tax collection at `94 crore from 1.63 lakh assessees. It decided to take up survey of new buildings to fix property taxes to help generate additional income.

Of the total target set for this financial year, `40 crore has already been collected. Meanwhile, GMC Commissioner Srikesh B Lathkar has asked the officials concerned to achieve 70 per cent of the set target without fail. In a review meeting with revenue department officials here on Monday, Lathkar expressed his displeasure as only 42 per cent of the target was achieved yet.