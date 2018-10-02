Physical Education Trainers candidates demand filling up of vacant posts

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Raising slogans and demanding the government to fill up 1,056 vacant posts, some physical education trainers (PET) aspiring for government posts protested by climbing an overhead water tank and threatened to commit suicide in Guntur city on Monday.

The group of around 50 men, from various parts of the state, arrived in Guntur and raised slogans against the State government. Policemen rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the situation by saying that higher officials of the department concerned were informed about their demand.

The protesters said the government, which had earlier promised to fill up all the 1,056 PET posts in the State, has issued a notification for recruitment of only about 47 PETs in select districts.