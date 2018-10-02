Plastic ban in Tirupati from today

TIRUPATI: Officials of Municipal Corporation of Tirupati organised a massive rally in the city on Monday to make people aware of harmful effects of plastic bags.
While some denizens brought plastic waste from their homes, a few NGOs collected plastic waste dumped on roadside and burnt it at TUDA grounds. The plastic ban will be enforced from Tuesday. Some of the volunteers staged street plays and monoact, performed burrakatha and sang songs. Addressing the gathering, Collector PS Pradyumna said that Tirupati is likely to bag fourth place in liveable cities list and urged the denizens to keep the city neat and tidy.
