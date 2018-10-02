Speeding car in Andhra hits two Govinda mala devotees from Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Two Govinda mala devotees, who were on their way to Tirumala, were hit by a speeding car at Seetharampuram near Yerpedu on Monday. The injured were identified as Kamanayya and Murugan of Red Hills area in Chennai.

They were rushed to a hospital in Tirupati.

In view of Peratsi month, a large number of devotees from Tamil Nadu reach Tirumala by foot.

Yerpedu police registered a case and investigation is on.