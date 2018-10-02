Srikakulam District Water Management Agency to develop model panchayats

Home States Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: In an attempt to educate the rural people on the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) and its allied agencies of development programmes, District Water Management Agency (DWMA) officials are mulling developing a model panchayat in each mandal in the district. 

As most of the basic amenities are developed in the rural areas with the NREGS grants, the DWMA officials have decided to develop all the amenities in the proposed model panchayat to inspire other panchayats in the mandal. The DWMA officials are also planning to involve the educated youth and others in the development activities to ensure participation of local people in building a better society. 

To create awareness among people on the NREGS and the works that are taken up by the line departments, the government has decided to develop a model panchayat in each mandal, said DWMA project director H Kurma Rao.

“Under the model panchayat concept, we have selected the most favourable person from all proposed model panchayats in the district to influence others towards development works. Similarly, 10 educated youths are also selected from each selected panchayat,” he said.

The field assistant of the model panchayat, in coordination with the most favourable person and the selected youth, should identify the required amenities in the purview of the panchayat, said the project director.

The training at the district-level on the model panchayat concept, by involving the most favourable persons and the selected educated youths, has already started. 

The aim of the model panchayat concept is to ensure the participation of local people, free the system of corruption, ensure acceptance of the people while undertaking development works, besides creating awareness on NREGS works.

Plan:

  • The officials of the District Water Management Agency have decided to develop one panchayat, in each mandal, as a model.

  • At a later stage, all the panchayats will be developed as model ones.

Objective:

  • To ensure participation of local people in society building.

  • To free the system of corruption.

  • To ensure acceptance of people while undertaking development works.

