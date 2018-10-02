Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP MLA killing in Araku: Former Andhra Pradesh legislator moves HC, asks for security

During the hearing, government counsel told the court that there was no threat perception to the petitioner.

Kideri Sarveswara Rao, YSRCP MLA from Araku and former MLA Siveri Soma were killed in a Maoist attack on Sunday. | (File | EPS)

HYDERABAD: Apprehending the threat to his life in view of a recent incident of Maoists killing TDP MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao and ex-MLA Siveri Soma at Araku in Visakhapatnam district on Sept 22, former minister and YSR Congress general secretary Dharmana Prasada Rao moved the Hyderabad High Court.

He sought the court to direct Andhra Pradesh police to provide 2 + 2 security cover at the earliest in view of threat perception. AP Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary to Home, State Security Review Committee, Srikakulam SP and Intelligence Additional Director General were named as respondents.

When the matter came up for hearing on Monday, Justice A Rajasheker Reddy directed the court registry to tag the present petition with the one filed earlier by petitioner Dharmana seeking security cover and posted the matter to Wednesday for hearing and to pass appropriate orders.

During the hearing, government counsel told the court that there was no threat perception to the petitioner. If a representation was made by the petitioner then the State Level Security Review Committee would examine it, he added.

On the other hand, the petitioner’s counsel said that there was no objection in making a representation and that there was a need to provide security cover before a decision was taken by the said committee.

In fact, a high alert was declared in AP following the recent killings by Maoists, and the government has got the responsibility to provide the necessary security to those facing threats from Maoists, he added. 

After hearing both sides, the judge posted the matter to Wednesday for further hearing.

