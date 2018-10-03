10 students nominated for IISF-2018

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur MP Galla Jayadev has nominated 10 students and two teachers who will present their ideas at the India International Science Festival (IISF)-2018, which will be held in Lucknow from October 6 to 8.

Those nominated are from Jayadev’s adopted villages under Pradhan Mantri Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana --Ananthavarapadu (Vatticherukuru mandal) and Bethapudi (Phirangipuram mandal). The MP informed this at a press conference in Guntur on Tuesday.

Nine of the ten nominated students are girls and most of them are from minority communities, it was said at the press conference. President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate the fourth IISF on October 6.