Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh DGP to visit Odisha, joint operation on cards

DGP RP Thakur will fly to Bhubaneswar on Thursday to coordinate effectively with Odisha police to make the Andhra-Odisha border region free of Maoists.

Published: 03rd October 2018 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

Kideri Sarveswara Rao, YSRCP MLA from Araku and former MLA Siveri Soma were killed in a Maoist attack on 23 September.(File | EPS)

By phanindra papasani
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: DGP RP Thakur will fly to Bhubaneswar on Thursday to coordinate effectively with Odisha police to make the Andhra-Odisha border region free of Maoists. High on his agenda is sharing of intelligence on the movements of the Maoists, who are on the run after killing Araku MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao and former legislator Siveri Soma on September 23 in Dumbriguda mandal.

The cooperation will not be limited to intelligence but will also include joint operations. The State police chief will meet his Odisha counterpart Rajendra Prasad Sharma and discuss measures to be taken immediately. Combing operations are already on in the border region with AP’s Greyhounds, the elite anti-Maoist force, scouring the area even on the Odisha side.

According to reliable sources, the Maoists fled to the other side of the border after killing the two Telugu Desam leaders and are taking shelter in interior forest areas close to the Andhra border. Against this backdrop, the old proposal to create a force comprising police personnel from Naxal-affected states that share borders with Andhra Pradesh — Odisha and Chhattisgarh — is likely to come up for discussion.

Also Read | Police zero in on slain MLA’s aide who helped Maoists carry out attack

A senior police official on condition of anonymity told TNIE that the proposal of forming an Inter-state force was discussed earlier too, but was stalled subsequently as Odisha and Chhattisgarh were not forthcoming. Though the idea might sound good on paper, he said, there will be command and control issues with who will lead to becoming the main bone of contention. “AP is better placed when compared to our neighbouring states.

Though the performance of Odisha police has improved of late, they are not as good as us. The Greyhounds is very professional,” the official said. Earlier, RP Thakur met CM Naidu and submitted a status report on the ongoing probe into the killings.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maoist Attack Maoist killings K Saraveswara Rao MLA Shot Dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tom Hardy in 'Venom'.
Tom Hardy talks about son's influence on 'Venom'
Emma Stone (Photo | AP)
La La Land star Emma Stone talks about anxiety and panic attacks
Gallery
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices
Shastri, who was born in Mughalsarai in UP, opposed the caste-system when he was 12 and gave up his surname -Shrivastava. He was given the title 'Shastri' (which means scholar) by the Kashi Vidya Peeth in Varanasi after he completed his graduation. (Photo | EPS)
Shastri Jayanti: Lesser known facts about Lal Bahadur