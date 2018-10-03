Forest Department celebrates Wildlife Week in East Godavari

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The State Forest Department is celebrating the Wildlife Week, organised between October 2 and 8, in East Godavari district. Through a number of ‘fun-filled’ activities for students and public scheduled at Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary, Nagara Vanam and Vana Vihari, the department aims to create awareness about wildlife and issues faced by animals.



On the occasion, the department has collaborated with the EGREE Foundation for the week-long events.

In one such programme at Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary on Tuesday, a poster of fishing cat, which is listed as ‘vulnerable’ in the IUCN Red List, was released. One of the highlights of the programme was the ‘mangrove walk’ where the visitors sighted fishing cats and otters; children planted mangrove seedlings too. Competitions on photography, painting and others also were held.

Movies and documentaries will be screened at Nagara Vanam and Vana Viharifrom 6 pm to 7.30 pm. Visitors can buy souvenirs and help the animals with their contributions. The event is focused on mobilising locals and students for protection of wildlife in the Agency areas where forests are a very important part of the ecosystem.

‘Fun-filled’ activities

Wildlife Week is celebrated all over the country in October every year with the view to preserve animal life. On the occasion, a number of activities are being organised by the Forest Department in East Godavari district