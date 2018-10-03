GITAM to organise NACLIN

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The 21st National Convention on Knowledge, Library and Information Networking (NACLIN 2018) will be organised by DELNET – Developing Library Network, New Delhi, in collaboration with GITAM Deemed to be University between October 4 and 6.

Around 250 delegates, including librarians and information specialists from different parts of India will be taking part in the convention.

In a press release issued, director of DELNET HK Kaul informed, “Around 250 delegates, including information specialists will discuss pressing issues concerning information management in libraries and information centres in the country.”