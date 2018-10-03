Home States Andhra Pradesh

Gitam University director MVVS Murthy dies in car accident in US

Murthy was travelling with four others from California to Alaska to visit a wildlife safari near Anchorage when their car collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction. 

Published: 03rd October 2018

MVVS Murthy

Andhra Pradesh MLC and Gitam University director MVVS Murthy died in a car accident in the United States of America on Tuesday. 

Murthy was travelling with four others from California to Alaska to visit a wildlife safari near Anchorage when their car collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction. Four people, including Murthy, died in the accident while one person has been admitted to the hospital in a serious condition.

According to reports, two of them died on the spot while two others lost their lives on the way to the hospital. The other deceased have been identified as Basava Punnaiah, Veeramachineni Sivaramakrishna and VBR Chowdary.

Accident spot photo in  USA. (EPS)

Murthy was in the US for the last few weeks and was scheduled to attend a Gitam University alumnus meet in California on October 6. 

MVVS Murthy was a two-time Lok Sabha MP from Visakhapatnam constituency. He was also involved in starting several Junior and Degree colleges in Andhra Pradesh.

