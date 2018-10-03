ITDA mulling Manyam Eco Park in Srikakulam with Rs 2 crore

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: ITDA officials, under the tourism development in the Agency area, are mulling setting up Manyam Eco Park at an estimated cost of 2.67 crore in an area of 15 acres at Seethampeta in the district. The proposed park would be the first-of-its-kind in Andhra Pradesh and it includes about 14 blocks.

The park consists of mines, soil, biomes, agri-climatology/meteorology, plants with peculiar behaviour, poisonous plants, horticulture, integrated farming, sericulture, gokulam, medicinal and aromatic plants, water conservation themes with lift irrigation and renewable energy (solar, wind, atomic) blocks and a butterfly park.

In an attempt to make the park a practical knowledge hub to the students and officials of various departments and researchers, ITDA officials are also planning to set up the blocks for underground power supply system, food security park, varieties of cultivations, ecological pyramids, various types of pollution, artificial waterfall with aquarium, farmer-friendly organisations, global warming, greenhouse effect, biological oxygen demand, acid rains, themes of nature protection areas like national park, wildlife sanctuary and biosphere reserve.

In this scientific era, many people particularly younger generation are not aware of the farming methods of paddy, vegetables and other eatables.

They are not aware of the effort taken by the people for producing a plate of the meal, said ITDA PO L Shiva Sankar. However, global warming has become a big challenge to the present generations which is caused by various types of pollution, depletion of green cover and excessive usage of plastic. Manyam Eco Park is being established to make people aware on the said issues practically and to inject the responsibility to protect the nature, he stated. “We have sought the support of almost all the departments in the district to launch the project,” he added.

It was with the support of District Collector K Dhananjaya Reddy that the foundation stone was laid last month and the works would start soon. He opined that the park would give the practical knowledge to students and other learners.