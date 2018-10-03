‘Mukhyamantri Yuvanestham’ not political stunt, but career platform for youth: Andhra CM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Brushing aside allegations that his government’s ‘Mukhyamantri Yuvanestham’ is an ‘election scheme’, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said the scheme is a platform for youth to mould their future.

With national and international skill development agencies being roped in to upgrade the youth skill sets, they will also get proper placements, he asserted.

Maintaining that Yuvanestham scheme was not introduced with an eye on elections, he said when something good is done, it would attract criticism. So it’s better to ignore such allegations.

“It (applying for the scheme) is a continuous process and there is no scope for corruption in it,’’ he said, formally launching the much-touted scheme to provide 1,000 monthly allowances to unemployed youth in Undavalli on Tuesday.

“There is no need to fear that the scheme will be discontinued after the elections. The Yuvanestham scheme will be an ongoing process,” he assured the gathering.

Referring to the government’s efforts to launch the scheme in a foolproof manner, Naidu said IT Minister Nara Lokesh had held 38 review meetings for designing the scheme and putting it in a proper form.

On the launch of the scheme, Naidu interacted with students and said the unemployment dole was not just a solatium.

“Apart from the financial assistance, the youth would be imparted training, self-employment, innovation society membership, skill-development and apprenticeship free of cost,” he said.

He said the scheme has been designed to benefit the youth by coordinating with all government departments. He said steps were being taken to recruit more local people in industries in the State.

“I have introduced and implemented several schemes, but felt happy with the Yuvanestham scheme as it is close to my heart,’’ Naidu said.

Replying to a query by a student as to what is best for Andhra Pradesh (special package or special category status), the Chief Minister alleged that the BJP dashed the hopes of the people.

“AP got a raw deal after bifurcation, which was done in an unscientific manner. We had formed an alliance with the BJP in the hope of getting justice to the State. But the BJP government at the Centre had betrayed the State by not keeping its promise of awarding SCS and failing to fulfil the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act,” he said.

“What sin was committed by five crore people of the State,” he asked, and wondered why injustice was done even when taxes were being paid regularly.

“Nobody has the power to deny our Constitutional right and we will continue to fight until justice is done,” he added.

Stating that when character is lost, everything is lost, Naidu said, “YSRC president YS Jaganmohan Reddy, who had committed several crimes during then CM YS Rajashekhar Reddy’s regime, is now grovelling at everyone’s feet.” Indirectly referring to Jana Sena chief and actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan, he said that films and politics are strange bed fellows.

Later, Naidu handed over certificates of confirmation to eligible youth for Yuva Nestham scheme and released the AP Youth Policy document. He also released a specially produced film by the Information and Public Relations department Mahatmuni Madilo.

On the occasion, Kia Motors representative Uma Shankar said youth with skill sets could be utilised in industries and other sectors. The government’s unemployment dole and several other programmes would help in doing just that.

Foxconn India head Josh Palkar said youth of the State were fortunate to have a visionary CM in Naidu. The youth should make use of the opportunities coming their way, he said.

Brandix representative Doraiswamy said he was aware of the plight of the unemployed and the Rs 1,000 allowance would help them considerably. Ministers Nara Lokesh, Kollu Ravindra, Chief Secretary Anil Chandra Punetha, Special Chief Secretary LV Subrahmanyam, students from various districts were present.