Home States Andhra Pradesh

Police zero in on slain MLA’s aide who helped Maoists carry out attack

From the available evidence, the police are more or less convinced that the legislator was killed by the Maoists to create a sensation and assert their identity.

Published: 03rd October 2018 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

maoist, naxal

Image for representational purpose only

By Kalyan Tholeti
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A little over a week after the assassination of Araku MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao and former MLA Siveri Soma by Maoists in the Visakhapatnam agency area, the State police are on the verge of a major breakthrough. Sources associated with the ongoing investigation confirmed to TNIE that they have zeroed in on a “person of interest” -- a former MPTC member from Totting, a village hardly four km from the Odisha border, in Dumbriguda mandal.

The local leader had joined the TDP in 2013 and shockingly, was a close associate of the slain legislator.
“The village is close to the Odisha border than the mandal headquarters. In the agency area, anybody who is somebody, particularly in politics, has to operate with the knowledge of Maoists. At the very least, they have to follow live and let live policy vis-a-vis the Maoists. We tolerate to that extent. But this man went to the extent of providing logistical support to Maoists,” the sources said. It appears that the former MPTC member was also aware of what the Maoists were up to and even then, neither warned the MLA nor alerted the police.

The police are reportedly questioning him to extract more information.
“He claims he cooperated with the Maoists out of fear and is not revealing anything more,” the sources revealed. He is likely to be arrested soon. Caught off-guard by the sudden attack by the Maoists, the State police are now on a mission to track down the fugitive ultras. It is reliably learnt that the elite anti-Maoist force, Greyhounds, are combing the agency area, even on the Odisha side.

From the available evidence, the police are more or less convinced that the legislator was killed by the Maoists to create a sensation and assert their identity.  
“There are two possible motives. One is the existential question... the need to assert their identity in the area. Two, it is meant to be a blow to the political process or democratic politics in the area. They do not want democratic politics in the area,” the sources reasoned.

The suspicion that the TDP legislator was killed on account of his connection to some quarries in the region also does not hold water, they said, pointing out that there are seven stone quarries and eight other quarries in Araku constituency alone, not to forget the over 300 quarries in the entire district.

They couldn’t possibly kill all of the owners, the sources said, recalling that the former MLA was also killed apparently without any strong reason.

The continued silence of the Maoists after the twin murders is also puzzling but a senior police official, on condition of anonymity, said in all probability, the Maoists do want to issue a statement claiming responsibility.

“I give them the benefit of doubt. They are on the run and most likely, unable to send the statement to the press,” he opined.

Even as the probe picks up steam, the State police are setting their house in order and have taken the Maoist bounce back seriously.

DGP RP Thakur is going to visit Odisha shortly to coordinate with the police force there to nail down the Maoists.

“Just the way the killing of Rajiv Gandhi was the beginning of the end of the LTTE, we will treat the killing of the MLA as the beginning of the end of Maoists in the area. We will not rest until they are completely finished,” the senior official vowed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
K Saraveswara Rao Maoist Killings MLA shot dead Maoist Attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tom Hardy in 'Venom'.
Tom Hardy talks about son's influence on 'Venom'
Emma Stone (Photo | AP)
La La Land star Emma Stone talks about anxiety and panic attacks
Gallery
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices
Shastri, who was born in Mughalsarai in UP, opposed the caste-system when he was 12 and gave up his surname -Shrivastava. He was given the title 'Shastri' (which means scholar) by the Kashi Vidya Peeth in Varanasi after he completed his graduation. (Photo | EPS)
Shastri Jayanti: Lesser known facts about Lal Bahadur