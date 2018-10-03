Relative kills 28-year-old woman over dispute in Andhra's Prakasam district
Published: 03rd October 2018 01:47 AM | Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 07:53 AM
ONGOLE: A 28-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her cousin over a property dispute in Karamchedu mandal of Prakasam district.
The deceased, S Padmavathi, who was residing in Hyderabad, had come to Parchuru to receive a Swachh Bharat award, which was announced by the State government, police said.
Padmavathi was married to one S Venkataramana. Her family had a long-standing dispute with her cousin, S Singaiah, over a boundary wall. As she arrived at her native place to receive the award on Tuesday, her brother Singaiah attacked her with a knife.
Chirala Rural CI V Bhakthavatsala Reddy said an investigation was underway.