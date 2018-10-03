Home States Andhra Pradesh

Relative kills woman over dispute

A 28-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her cousin over property dispute in Karamchedu mandal of Prakasam district.

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: A 28-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her cousin over property dispute in Karamchedu mandal of Prakasam district.

The deceased, S Padmavathi, who was residing in Hyderabad, had come to Parchuru to receive a Swachh Bharat award, which was announced by the State government, police said. Padmavathi was married to one S Venkataramana. Her family had a long-standing dispute with her cousin, S Singaiah, over a boundary wall. As she arrived at her native place to receive the award on Tuesday, her brother Singaiah attacked her with a knife.

Chirala Rural CI V Bhakthavatsala Reddy said investigation was underway. 

