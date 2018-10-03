World Bank help to develop 7,500 health sub-centres in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The World Bank has come forward to extend financial assistance for the development of 7,500 health sub-centres in Andhra Pradesh as electronic sub-centres. Telemedicine facility will be made available and e-health records will be maintained in these centres.

The e-health centres include 1,147 primary health centres, 192 community health centres, 31 area hospitals, 13 district hospitals and 23 teaching hospitals.

World Bank team members, including Jorge Coarasa, programme leader, Human development, met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Grievance Hall at Undavalli near here on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister sought the World Bank team to bring expertise to fill the gaps in medical and health services in the State.

He explained about the State government’s efforts to improve health services by introducing IT-enabled health services.

“Bring more global practices to improve the health sector in the State. Sufficient data is available in the State and the government has been releasing health bulletin every month,” Naidu said.

He explained the measures taken by the government to provide quality water, air and food to all the people to improve living standards and achieve ‘ease of living’. World Bank team members Kari Hurt, Mohini Kak and Medical and Health department special chief secretary Poonam Malakondaiah were present on the occasion.