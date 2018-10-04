Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu, IT Minister Nara Lokesh to launch Dixon Tech unit today

Once the full-fledged operations are launched, around 1,500 jobs will be created, they added.

Published: 04th October 2018 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh will inaugurate the manufacturing facility of Dixon Technologies at the Electronic Manufacturing Cluster -2 (EMC-2) in Renigunta near Tirupati on Thursday.  

According to a press release issued by the Electronics and Communication department, Dixon Technologies is in the process of investing Rs 150 crore in the first phase, which is expected to create 800 jobs.

“The facility in the EMC-2 will initially manufacture televisions and security cameras. In about three months, the company will also start manufacturing cell phones, washing machines and other consumer electronics,” the release said.

Once the full-fledged operations are launched, around 1,500 jobs will be created, they added.
Dixon, which also supplies components to Xiaomi, Panasonic, Sanyo and other electronic firms, will shortly establish a skill development centre and an innovation centre in Tirupati.

In the evening, the CM and IT Minister will launch 32-inch and 43-inch LED smart MI-brand television sets manufactured by Xiaomi in partnership with Dixon Technologies under the Make in India initiative.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu Nara Lokesh Dixon Tech

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices