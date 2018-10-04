CM N Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh to launch Dixon Tech unit today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh will inaugurate the manufacturing facility of Dixon Technologies at the Electronic Manufacturing Cluster -2 (EMC-2) in Renigunta near Tirupati on Thursday.

According to a press release issued by the Electronics and Communication department, Dixon Technologies is in the process of investing `150 crore in the first phase, which is expected to create 800 jobs. “The facility in the EMC-2 will initially manufacture televisions and security cameras. In about three months, the company will also start manufacturing cell phones, washing machines and other consumer electronics,” the release said.

Once the full-fledged operations are launched, around 1,500 jobs will be created, they added.

Dixon, which also supplies components to Xiaomi, Panasonic, Sanyo and other electronic firms, will shortly establish a skill development centre and an innovation centre in Tirupati.

In the evening, the CM and IT Minister will launch 32-inch and 43-inch LED smart MI-brand television sets manufactured by Xiaomi in partnership with Dixon Technologies under the Make in India initiative.