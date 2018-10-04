Gunmen of Araku MLA K Sarveswara Rao, ex-MLA Siveri Soma suspended

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: More than a week after the killing of Araku MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao and former MLA Siveri Soma in Visakhapatnam Agency, heads have continued to roll in the police department.

Visakhapatnam Rural Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma on Wednesday suspended MLA’s gunmen head constable K Ramana, constable B Raghava Rao and the former MLA’s gunman A Venkata Appala Swamy for alleged negligence in discharging duties.

Earlier, two Andhra Pradesh Special Police personnel and sub-inspector of Dumbriguda PS Aman Rao were suspended and Circle Inspector of Visakhapatnam Rural Police Venku Naidu was sent to Vacancy Reserve (VR). Both the TDP leaders were gunned down by Maoists at Livitiput area in Vizag Agency on September 23.

Deodhar sees graft in Saubhagya Yojana in AP

Co-incharge of the BJP State unit Sunil Deodhar has expressed shock over the alleged irregularities in the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Saubhagya Yojana in Andhra Pradesh. “Shocked in my visit to Bellekkal village. The beneficiaries are getting only two LED lights per household despite the provision of five LED lights, one fan and a power plug. Rest goes into corruption account of Janmabhoomi Committee officials, according to villagers (sic),” Deodhar tweeted on Wednesday.

Cong seeks PM’s apology over lathi-charge on ryots

APCC president N Raghuveera Reddy has put the blame on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for what he described as brutal police action against thousands of farmers marching to New Delhi and demanded a public apology from him. Reddy, who staged a protest in Vijayawada along with other Congress leaders on the issue on Wednesday, said, “On the International Day of Non-violence, the Centre used police force against farmers and resorted to violence as if infiltrators were entering the national capital. Modi should take moral responsibility for it and apologise to the farmers.” The APCC chief also asserted that Congress president Rahul Gandhi will announce `2 lakh farm loan waiver if the grand old party comes to power in 2019.

Jagan, Pawan in love with BJP: Somireddy

Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy has alleged that YSRC president YS Jaganmohan Reddy and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan were competing with each other in abusing Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, but they don’t have the guts to criticise the Centre. “They didn’t utter a single word against the Centre over police action against farmers. BJP, YSRC and Jana Sena fell in love,” he said.

Of one crore jobless youth, only 2 lakh get dole: YSRC

Alleging that the TDP government was cheating the unemployed youth by fixing tough eligibility criteria for the Mukhyamantri Yuvanestham scheme, YSRC MLA and party general secretary Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has said only two lakh candidates were getting the dole while there are over one crore jobless youth. “The Chief Minister lied blatantly even on Gandhi Jayanthi. The government is imposing restrictions on the eligibility criteria and spending a huge amount of money on publicity. The Election Commission is mum even though the TDP government rolled out such a scheme just six months before the elections,” he said. He also criticised the government for issuing notifications to fill only 20,000 jobs while there are one lakh vacancies.