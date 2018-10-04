Home States Andhra Pradesh

Open defecation in Andhra's Tirupati banned; Municipality to impose fine on violators

Later, they will issue notices, then fines, criminal procedures, cases and other actions on the people or apartments and others on Open Defecation, the civic officials said.

TIRUPATI: Tirupati Municipality will soon release a notification imposing fine or take criminal action against those resorting open defecation. Before releasing a notification, the officials are busy with a checklist on the existing facilities, toilets - both individual and community, at the streets, offices, congregation places and others.

According to the checklist, the municipality has to assure there will be community toilets at every kilometre, individual toilets should be clean and in working condition, also equipped for a huge number of mobile toilets and other alternative arrangements for public functions and meetings, including political congregations.

All residential welfare associations have to provide toilet facilities for housemaids, construction workers and others and this would be observed by the municipal authorities.

The municipal authorities have to audit every toilet, community toilets and renovate and elevate the ambience if they are going to renovate.

On Wednesday, the Municipality appealed to the public that if there are any complaints in this scenario, they are invited to lodge a complaint, before the Municipality announces the notification. On October 2, the Municipality officially announced that Tirupati was ODF-Plus town. 

“So, any individual or group, community or society can file their grievances, and this is the last bell,” the officials stated. Later, they will issue notices, then fines, criminal procedures, cases and other actions on the people or apartments and others on Open Defecation, the civic officials said.

