Waltair division plans to offer better services

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Divisional railway manager (DRM) of Waltair Division Mukul Saran Mathur said that there was drastic increase in footfalls in Visakhapatnam railway station and the railways has been making efforts to make the station spick and span.

He said that footfalls at Visakhapatnam railway station are around 70,000 per day and it serves more than two lakh passengers. Mathur was addressing newsmen in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Mathur said that the Waltair division was trying to improve service quality with the best possible passenger-friendly environment.