Home States Andhra Pradesh

Waltair division plans to offer better services

Mathur said that the Waltair division was trying to improve service quality with the best possible passenger-friendly environment.

Published: 04th October 2018 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Divisional railway manager (DRM) of Waltair Division Mukul Saran Mathur said that there was drastic increase in footfalls in Visakhapatnam railway station and the railways has been making efforts to make the station spick and span.

He said that footfalls at Visakhapatnam railway station are around 70,000 per day and it serves more than two lakh passengers. Mathur was addressing newsmen in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Mathur said that the Waltair division was trying to improve service quality with the best possible passenger-friendly environment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices