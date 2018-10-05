Home States Andhra Pradesh

High Court notice to Andhra on corruption in vehicle procurement for 108 services 

Published: 05th October 2018 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 02:40 AM   |  A+A-

corruption

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Hyderabad High Court on Thursday directed the Andhra Pradesh government and the director general of anti-corruption bureau (ACB) to place full details before it regarding alleged corrupt practices in the procurement of vehicles for 108 services, Chief Minister Health Centres, free diagnostic centres and AP Meditec Limited. Besides, the court issued notices to the Ministry of Home, National Health Mission and others concerned for filing counter-affidavits.

Justice A Rajasheker Reddy passed the order while dealing with a petition filed by I Venkata Rama Raju from East Godavari district seeking CBI probe into the alleged corruption in various centres of medical and health department.

Petitioner’s counsel M Karuna Sagar pointed out that the ACB had not seriously enquired into the alleged corrupt practices in the procurement of 108 vehicles and those pertaining to AP Meditec Limited, free diagnostic centre, and declared that there was no basis for the allegations. In fact, irregularities took place in inviting tenders and award of contracts for procuring vehicles and medical equipment.

Crores of rupees loss incurred to the State exchequer because of these irregularities, he added and urged the court to order a CBI probe into the issue. After hearing the case, the judge issued notices to the respondents for filing counter-affidavits and posted the matter to be heard after Dasara vacation.

Hyderabad High Court Vehicle procurement corruption Corruption

