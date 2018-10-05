Maoist attack on TDP MLA casts shadow over Araku valley tourism

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: After Maoist attack on Araku TDP MLA Kidari Sarvesvara Rao and former MLA Siveri Soma in Dumbriguda mandal on September 23, followed by violence on police stations, this Dasara will be a crucial test for the Araku tourism in Visakhapatnam agency. In general, hotels in Araku valley and a few other places which witness rush of tourists from other states right from Dasara holidays, now wear a deserted look with almost no bookings. Tourism officials are planning to conduct several events to woo tourists if the situation doesn’t change.

According to tourism department officials, holidays for Dasara festival will kickstart tourism season in Visakhapatnam agency. After Dasara, the crowd gradually increases in November followed by a huge rush in December and January. During December and January, there would be high demand for hotels as several parts of Vizag agency witness single digit temperatures.

However, after the killings on September 23, the Araku now wears a deserted look. It is learnt that all the resorts and hotels have been reporting zero occupancy rate and many tourists have even cancelled their bookings for the season. Several hoteliers felt that last year by this time, crowds started to throng Araku and occupancy rate was good in the region.

The Maoist attack on the ruling party MLA and former MLA gets widespread coverage in social media. Moreover, the spot where the two were killed is just 15 km from Araku Valley, the most favourite getaway for tourists. Several tourists in Araku have reportedly left the place after the violence in the valley with hundreds of protestors attacking the police stations.