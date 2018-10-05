Home States Andhra Pradesh

Maoist attack on TDP MLA casts shadow over Araku valley tourism

According to tourism department officials, holidays for Dasara festival will kickstart tourism season in Visakhapatnam agency.

Published: 05th October 2018 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 03:08 AM   |  A+A-

Araku Valley is one of the tourist hotspots in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  After Maoist attack on Araku TDP MLA Kidari Sarvesvara Rao and former MLA Siveri Soma in Dumbriguda mandal on September 23, followed by violence on police stations, this Dasara will be a crucial test for the Araku tourism in Visakhapatnam agency. In general, hotels in Araku valley and a few other places which witness rush of tourists from other states right from Dasara holidays, now wear a deserted look with almost no bookings. Tourism officials are planning to conduct several events to woo tourists if the situation doesn’t change.

According to tourism department officials, holidays for Dasara festival will kickstart tourism season in Visakhapatnam agency. After Dasara, the crowd gradually increases in November followed by a huge rush in December and January. During December and January, there would be high demand for hotels as several parts of Vizag agency witness single digit temperatures.

However, after the killings on September 23, the Araku now wears a deserted look. It is learnt that all the resorts and hotels have been reporting zero occupancy rate and many tourists have even cancelled their bookings for the season. Several hoteliers felt that last year by this time, crowds started to throng Araku and occupancy rate was good in the region.

The Maoist attack on the ruling party MLA and former MLA gets widespread coverage in social media. Moreover, the spot where the two were killed is just 15 km from Araku Valley, the most favourite getaway for tourists. Several tourists in Araku have reportedly left the place after the violence in the valley with hundreds of protestors attacking the police stations. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maoist attack K Sarvesvara Rao TDP Araku valley tourism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices