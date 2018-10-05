N Chandrababu Naidu to step in to pacify warring TDP leaders

By Express News Service

KADAPA: TDP president and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is learnt to have decided to intervene and sort out the differences among partymen that have reached the peak stage in Proddutur Assembly constituency. A total number of 22 TDP councillors of the Produttur municipality have resigned to their posts allegedly due to the turf war between the two strong leaders of the party from the constituency, N Varadarajula Reddy and M Linga Reddy, both ex-MLAs who represented the constituency previously.

The two leaders are likely to meet Naidu in Amaravati on October 8 to sort out the ongoing turmoil in the constituency. On October 1, the 22 TDP councillors and two co-opted members of the municipality have resigned en masse, protesting the alleged highhanded behaviour of Varadarajula Reddy in the affairs of the municipality. Trouble brewed when Varadarajulu Reddy forced the removal of an old bus stand for setting up of Anna Canteen and taking up works unilaterally without following the protocol. This infuriated the followers of Linga Reddy, who resigned en masse.