‘No helmet, no petrol’ rule in Rajamahendravaram from today

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: No helmet, no petrol - that’s now the rule at petrol pumps in Rajamahendravaram from Friday. If two-wheeler riders land up helmetless at any of the petrol pumps in the city, they shall not be given petrol.

Traffic department in-charge DSP Kulasekhar said the restriction is meant to teach people safety rules and cut down on road accidents. Police officers have been asked to ensure the implementation of the new rule. He said all petrol pumps in the city are covered by CCTV cameras and employees who break the rule shall be punished. He asked officials to check the CCTV footage regularly.

Sub-Collector CM Srikanth Verma held several review meetings with owners of filling stations, officials of RTO, traffic, revenue and police on the measures to be taken to prevent road accidents in the city. Saikanth Verma said accident deaths could be reduced by the use of helmets.

Plan to check fatal road accidents

Traffic police booked around 42,000 cases for violating helmet rule in the last 16 months

Petrol pump owners have been asked to refuse to sell fuel to motorbikers without helmets

Officials told to act tough against violators