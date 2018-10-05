Retired Andhra Pradesh judge, wife end lives under running trains
TIRUPATI: A retired district judge of Andhra Pradesh and his wife allegedly committed suicide by jumping under running trains here Friday, police said.
A resident of Tirupati, the former judicial official P Sudhakar (65) was found lying dead on a rail track between Tirupati-Renigunta this forenoon, they said, adding that ill health is suspected to be the reason for him taking the extreme step.
After coming to know of the death of her husband, his wife P Varalakshmi (56) also killed herself by jumping under another train at the same spot, police said tonight.