Special court summons Andhra Pradesh Assembly speaker Kodela Rao over excess election expenditure

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a significant development, the special court here dealing with cases against MPs and MLAs on Thursday directed Andhra Pradesh Assembly speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao to appear before it on October 10 in the case alleging that he had exceeded election expenditure limit in the 2014 general election.

The court passed the order on a complaint filed by one S Bhaskar Reddy of Karimnagar seeking action against Kodela in connection with excess election expenditure.In 2017, Bhaskar Reddy filed a private complaint before the Karimnagar court. During an interview in a TV channel in 2016, Kodela himself stated that he had spent `11.5 crore in the 2014 election, the petitioner pointed out. After hearing the case, the then Karimnagar court ordered for personal appearance of Kodela. Aggrieved by it, Kodela approached the High Court seeking exemption from appearance.

On June 19 last year, the court passed an interim order granting him exemption from appearance before the lower court.On May 28 this year, when the matter came up for hearing before the Karimnagar court, the counsel for the complainant filed a memo stating that as per the recent orders passed by the Supreme Court, the interim orders (stay orders) passed earlier on the proceedings in any pending trial _ civil or criminal _ would automatically lapse after six months unless extended by a speaking order that explained the need for the stay order. If there was no such speaking order, the trial courts may, on expiry of the six-month period, resume the proceedings without further wait, he pointed out.

Taking these submissions into consideration, the Karimnagar first class judicial magistrate (special mobile) court directed Kodela to appear on June 8, the day of hearing, or to place the order of extension of earlier orders of the High Court. Challenging the same, Kodela moved the High Court for relief.