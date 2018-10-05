Telangana assembly polls: CM refuses to join verbal duel with KCR, says no to personal remarks

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: In the wake of vitriolic attack on him by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has refused to get drawn into a verbal duel with his TS counterpart.

Speaking to media persons in Tirupati on Thursday, Naidu said he never made personal comments or allegations, but only spoke on policies and ideologies. On alliance with the Congress in Telangana, Naidu said it was a “political compulsion” and to safeguard the interests of the party in Telangana.

He said it was not the first time the TDP had taken the support of the Congress. “When we formed the United Front government, which gave two prime ministers, the Congress extended support from outside,” he reminded. “We have joined hands with the Congress in the larger interests of the party,” he asserted. “I want to know why I should not fight elections with the help of others when the TRS chief with help of BJP is trying to wipe out the TDP in Telangana.”

“It was the TDP which was instrumental in the development of Hyderabad and the State as a whole, which even the TRS acknowledges. How can I sit silent, when efforts are being made to remove the party from Telangana,” he sought to know.

Naidu made it clear that to counter the BJP at the national level, an alternative was needed and without the Congress, it might not be possible. “It is also to safeguard the interest of Telugu people, as the BJP retaining power will not bode well for the State. “They have not done anything to keep the promises made to the State and people are no longer confident they will do it if they retain power,” he said elaborating the reason for allying with the Congress.

The TDP chief further said BJP did not respect alliance, as was proved when it unceremoniously parted ways with the TDP in Telangana, even as TDP was still part of the government and had an alliance with that party in Andhra Pradesh. “How proper was it?” he questioned.

Asked on alliance with the Congress in Andhra Pradesh, he was quick to point out that the party was no longer a force to reckon with in the State. “The TDP alliance with the Congress should be seen in a national perspective.” He lashed out at the BJP and Narendra Modi for betraying people of AP and said it was time to dethrone Modi. Earlier, he said investments in the State would have been more if NDA Government at the Centre had accorded special category status to State.