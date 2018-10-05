Xiaomi to make 1 Lakh LED TVs per month in AP

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Xiaomi, India’s leading smartphone brand, has announced its plans to manufacture one lakh Mi LED TVs per month in partnership with Dixon Technologies in its Tirupati unit, which was launched on Thursday, by the first quarter of 2019. Dixon Technologies executive chairman Sunil Vachani announced its plans to start India’s largest LED bulbs manufacturing unit in Tirupati with a production capacity of 10 million bulbs per month and a home appliance manufacturing unit with a production capacity of 0.7 million washing machines, both automatic and semi-automatic.

Inaugurating the state-of-the-art manufacturing unit of Dixon Technologies, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu shared his vision to make Tirupati the most preferred destination of electronics hardware manufacturing in the country. He promised to provide the best ecosystem for electronic hardware manufacturing and thanked Dixon and Xiaomi for choosing AP, more so, Tirupati for setting up their manufacturing unit. “Dixon Technologies will start a mobile parts manufacturing unit in State soon,” Naidu said.

Sunil Vachani said Dixon technologies was growing as the largest electronic manufacturing service company in the country with a focus on consumer electronics, lighting, home appliances, mobile, and home security systems. “We have eight manufacturing units in three States. Our journey in Andhra Pradesh started a year ago and I am proud to state that in the last one year, 8.5 lakh LED TVs were manufactured,” he said.

Explaining the company’s expansion plans, he said it wants to increase the production to 2.7 million LED TVs by next year and 3.7 million LED TVs, the year after. With regard to CCTV camera and digital records, he said very soon they will scale up production of cameras to 10 million per annum and digital video records to 2 million. “Our success in Andhra Pradesh was only possible with the encouragement of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is passionate about investments and creating employment,” he asserted.

Manu Jain, vice-president of Xiaomi and managing director of Xiaomi India, said after a successful smartphone journey, they were beginning a new chapter with Mi LED TV manufacturing in India. “We are already the number one smart TV brand in India, and we hope that our focus on local manufacturing will help us increase supply,” he said.

Xiaomi has six smartphone manufacturing plants in the country including the one in Tirupati which makes 95 per cent of its smartphones sold in India. The new smart TV manufacturing unit in AP is spread over 32 acres and employs 850 people. Minister for IT and Electronics Nara Lokesh said, “We are excited that Xiaomi and its partner Dixon Technologies have chosen to join many electronics heavyweights who have set up or are in the process of setting up their manufacturing facilities in AP. “He said their target is produced $250 billion-worth of electronics manufacturing in State.

