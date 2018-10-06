Andhra NGOs oppose Contributory Pension Scheme, to take part in Chalo Guntur

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: AP NGOs Association general secretary and employees’ joint action committee leader N Chandrasekhar Reddy on Friday said that they would stage a huge demonstration at Brahmananda Reddy Stadium in Guntur as a part of “Chalo Guntur” on October 23, demanding abolition of contributory pension scheme (CPS) and regularisation of services of contract and outsourced employees in the State.

Speaking to media persons here, Chandrasekhar said that they had been cheated by the State government in the last four-and-a-half years by dragging its feet on the fulfilment of promises that were made to the employees. The TDP had promised the NGOs to fulfil the demands as part of the election campaign.

AP employees secretary-general Sudheer Babu said that they were mulling calling the nationwide strike on January 7 and 8 with the principal demand of abolition of the contributory pension scheme and regularisation of services of contract employees in collaboration with all state government employees associations.

“Though we planned to stage the protest at Raj Bhavan since there is no Raj Bhavan we have decided to stage the protest in Guntur, he added.

Around 1.9 lakh employees come under the contributory pension scheme while 8 lakh employees form part of the JAC, he added.

AP NGO associate president Chowdary Purushottam Naidu, NGOs district president Hanumantu Sairam and others were present.