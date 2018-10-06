Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra NGOs oppose Contributory Pension Scheme, to take part in Chalo Guntur

AP NGO associate president Chowdary Purusottam Naidu, NGOs district president Hanumantu Sairam and others were present.

Published: 06th October 2018 02:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: AP NGOs Association general secretary and employees’ joint action committee leader N Chandrasekhar Reddy on Friday said that they would stage a huge demonstration at Brahmananda Reddy Stadium in Guntur as a part of “Chalo Guntur” on October 23, demanding abolition of contributory pension scheme (CPS) and regularisation of services of contract and outsourced employees in the State.

Speaking to media persons here, Chandrasekhar said that they had been cheated by the State government in the last four-and-a-half years by dragging its feet on the fulfilment of promises that were made to the employees. The TDP had promised the NGOs to fulfil the demands as part of the election campaign.

AP employees secretary-general Sudheer Babu said that they were mulling calling the nationwide strike on January 7 and 8 with the principal demand of abolition of the contributory pension scheme and regularisation of services of contract employees in collaboration with all state government employees associations.

“Though we planned to stage the protest at Raj Bhavan since there is no Raj Bhavan we have decided to stage the protest in Guntur, he added.

Around 1.9 lakh employees come under the contributory pension scheme while 8 lakh employees form part of the JAC, he added.

AP NGO associate president Chowdary Purushottam Naidu, NGOs district president Hanumantu Sairam and others were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chalo Guntur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A portrait of Mahatma Gandhi
Why did Mahatma Gandhi never receive the Nobel Peace Prize?
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices