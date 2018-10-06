Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Police foil YSRC youth wing president Jakkampudi Raja’s hunger stir

Raja took up the indefinite fast three days ago at Rajanagaram in Seethanagaram mandal of East Godavari district protesting against the State government’s attitude in properly compensating the farmers

Published: 06th October 2018 01:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Police forcefully stopped YSRC State youth wing president Jakkampudi Raja’s indefinite hunger strike to get justice for displaced farmers of Purushothapatnam Lift Irrigation project in the wee hours of Thursday.

Raja took up the indefinite fast three days ago at Rajanagaram in Seethanagaram mandal of East Godavari district protesting against the State government’s attitude in properly compensating the farmers, whose lands, it wanted to acquire for the project.

With reports that his health was getting deteriorated, the police on the direction of District Collector Kartikeya Misra disrupted Raja’s fast and forcefully shifted him to Government General Hospital in Rajamahendravaram on Friday.

Though he refused treatment initially, Raja agreed after being convinced by a team of officials led by sub-collector CM Srikanth Verma and SP Shemushi. He was later discharged from the hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
YSRC Hunger strike Jakkampudi Raja

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A portrait of Mahatma Gandhi
Why did Mahatma Gandhi never receive the Nobel Peace Prize?
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices