Andhra Police foil YSRC youth wing president Jakkampudi Raja’s hunger stir

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Police forcefully stopped YSRC State youth wing president Jakkampudi Raja’s indefinite hunger strike to get justice for displaced farmers of Purushothapatnam Lift Irrigation project in the wee hours of Thursday.

Raja took up the indefinite fast three days ago at Rajanagaram in Seethanagaram mandal of East Godavari district protesting against the State government’s attitude in properly compensating the farmers, whose lands, it wanted to acquire for the project.

With reports that his health was getting deteriorated, the police on the direction of District Collector Kartikeya Misra disrupted Raja’s fast and forcefully shifted him to Government General Hospital in Rajamahendravaram on Friday.

Though he refused treatment initially, Raja agreed after being convinced by a team of officials led by sub-collector CM Srikanth Verma and SP Shemushi. He was later discharged from the hospital.