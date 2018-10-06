BJP failed to fulfil promises of bringing central institutes to state: Andhra HRD Minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday released a White Paper on 11 educational institutions, which were assured under the AP Reorganisation Act.

HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao said the Centre, which had promised to bring the central institutions to the State, has failed to fulfill its promise after completion of four years. The central government has so far released a paltry Rs 746 crore as against the required Rs 12,446 crore, he said.

The BJP-led NDA government at the Centre was only misleading the public by talking in riddles, he added. Addressing a press conference on Friday, the Minister said, “Though the state government has acquired 2,912 acres of land and spent around Rs 131.33 crores on compensation, protection of land, construction of compound walls for the 11 educational institutions, not a single brick has been laid for constructing the campus.”

The Minister said, “Earlier if Hyderabad had 20 central institutions and 25 research-oriented institutions, post-bifurcation the State has only temporary campuses, which are being operated from a single room.”

The Minister also said that five institutions are functioning out of temporary campuses since 2015-16, 2 from 2016-17 and another two from 2018-19. He added the central government is yet to give permission to the State to start a tribal university.