GST officials raid cashew trader’s house at Palasa

Published: 06th October 2018 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 01:59 AM   |  A+A-

SRIKAKULAM: Sleuths of the GST on Friday raided the house of a cashew merchant, Pawan Kalyan Das Gagyani, at Palasa.

The team, led by GST deputy commissioners Umamaheswara Rao and Mohana Rao, following the directives of joint commissioner Srinivasa Rao, conducted searches at the merchant’s home and the godown. The checks started in the early hours of Friday and continued till afternoon. They inspected various files and records.

It was learnt that the accused merchant had been allegedly transporting cashew without paying the GST and even without waybills.

On a tip-off, the sleuths conducted the raids on the house at Annapurna Ashram Street and his godown at Palasa.

As a part of the checks, GST officials also questioned the company’s auditor Sudia Narayana Rao.
On coming to know of the raids, cashew traders in and around Palasa closed their shops and godowns.
The sleuths seized various records and files for further investigation. Kasibugga GST assistant commissioner Bhanumati, municipal and police officials took part in the searches.

