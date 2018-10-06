Retired judge, wife end lives in Andhra's Tirupati

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: In a tragic incident, a retired judge committed suicide by lying down on a railway track seconds before a Howrah-bound express train hurtled over him here on Friday morning.

After hearing the news of her husband’s death, his wife too committed suicide in a similar manner at the same spot in the evening.

According to Tiruchanur police, P Sudhakar (62), retired as a judge in Mahabubnagar, three years ago. He also worked as a district judge in Tirupati between 2006 and 2008.

Though the police found a suicide note at the spot, they refused to divulge details and told the media that he took the extreme step due to health reasons.

When the police informed the death of her husband to P Varalakshmi (58) in the evening, she was heartbroken and rushed to the railway track, where her husband committed suicide, and ended her life in a similar manner.

At that time Rayalaseema Express was passing on the track. The distraught wife of Sudhakar resorted to the extreme step, when her brother-in-law went to the hospital to collect her husband’s body.