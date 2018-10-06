Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rs 1,000 crore for Two water projects in Andhra's Prakasam district

The officials said Rs 5,330 crore of the total outlay will be borrowed from various public sector banks, while the State government will bear the remainder.

Published: 06th October 2018 01:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To ensure safe drinking water supply to all households, the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development (PR and RD) Department will take up projects worth Rs 2,000 crore in Prakasam and Visakhapatnam districts.

The State government, on Friday, issued administrative sanction for the project which will be executed by the Andhra Pradesh Drinking Water Supply Corporation (APDWSC).

According to the government order issued by Principal Secretary (PR and RD) KS Jawahar Reddy, 10 projects will be taken up in Visakhapatnam and two in Prakasam. Around Rs 1,000 crore will be spent on the projects in each district.

“Now that the administrative sanction has been given, we will go ahead with the tenders after finalising the consolidated list of works of Single Village Schemes (SVS) and Multi Village Schemes (MVS),” an official said.

The projects are a part of drinking water supply projects proposed across eight districts — Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam — worth Rs 6,330 crore.

The officials said Rs 5,330 crore of the total outlay will be borrowed from various public sector banks, while the State government will bear the remainder.

Following the guarantee extended by the State government to the principal amount as well as interest of the loan, the APDWSC has already decided to borrow Rs 1,000 crore each from Punjab and Sind Bank and Vijaya Bank, and Rs 500 crore from Canara Bank.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A portrait of Mahatma Gandhi
Why did Mahatma Gandhi never receive the Nobel Peace Prize?
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices