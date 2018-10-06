Home States Andhra Pradesh

Southwest monsoon to withdraw from Andhra Pradesh soon

As southwest monsoon is going to withdraw from Andhra Pradesh, northeast monsoon is expected to reach the state on October 8. Rains and formation of low pressure in Arabian sea are expected.

Published: 06th October 2018 01:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As southwest monsoon is going to withdraw from Andhra Pradesh, northeast monsoon is expected to reach the state on October 8. Rains and formation of low pressure in Arabian sea are expected.

Conditions are becoming favourable for withdrawal of southwest monsoon from remaining parts of Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, most parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and  central Bay of Bengal during the next 2-3 days, the meteorological department said.

According to the IMD officials, an upper air cyclonic circulation extending upto 1.5 km above mean sea level lied over South Andaman Sea and its neighbourhood areas.

A low pressure area is likely to form over south Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around 8th October.

It is likely to move towards Odisha and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh Coasts during the subsequent 72 hours.

In the last 24 hours, Rayalaseema region received light to moderate rains in the districts Kurnool, Prakasam and Anantapur.

Similarly in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Nellore, East Godavari and West Godavari also received light rains in the isolated areas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A portrait of Mahatma Gandhi
Why did Mahatma Gandhi never receive the Nobel Peace Prize?
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices