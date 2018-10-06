Home States Andhra Pradesh

Talks between trade union leaders, RINL fruitful

The protest demonstrations by trade unions in the Vizag Steel Plant (VSP) were called off on Friday.

Published: 06th October 2018 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 02:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The protest demonstrations by trade unions in the Vizag Steel Plant (VSP) were called off on Friday. The talks between union leaders and the management representatives of the VSP in the presence of Regional Joint Commissioner of Labour (RJCL) MK Misra were fruitful and the issue was resolved amicably.

On the implementation of the new ‘Total Maintenance Contract’ (TMC) system in the plant, several trade unions called for agitation and in the last few days, workers staged tool down protests in various sections of the plant. After a series of discussions with both the parties, the RJCL finally resolved the issue on Thursday and as per the settlement, all the workers joined duties on Friday.  

According to the RINL trade union leaders, the steel plant authorities agreed to temporarily put on hold the implementation of the new TMC system and the TU leaders too agreed to withdraw the agitation call. Meanwhile, the RJCL directed the union leaders to stop protests and work hard to achieve the production targets of the plant. In this connection, the RJCL told the TUs to submit objections in detail on the new TMC system and state suitable reasons for disagreement.

The RINL management agreed to submit a report why it wants to implement the TMC system and expressed happiness on this.

The RJCL said that till he receives the reports from both the parties, the old contract system would continue in the plant.

J Ayodhya Ramu, the recognised union president, along with other union leaders expressed their satisfaction on the decision. “The RJCL has taken a good decision to put on hold the new contract system and continue with the old contract system until his final decision. We are happy with this,” Ayodhya Ramu explained.

Higher bonus
All the non-executive staff of the RINL will soon get around `13,000 as bonus. Last year, they received around `11,000. According to Ayodhya Ramu, Mantri Rajasekhar and Adinarayana, RINL trade union leaders, the bonus was announced at the ‘National Joint Committee for Steel (NJCS)’ meeting in New Delhi on Thursday. Around 8,500 employees will benefit. AITUC demanded disbursement of the bonus by October 15 to all eligible staff.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vizag Steel Plant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump signs new counterterrorism strategy
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices