Talks between trade union leaders, RINL fruitful

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The protest demonstrations by trade unions in the Vizag Steel Plant (VSP) were called off on Friday. The talks between union leaders and the management representatives of the VSP in the presence of Regional Joint Commissioner of Labour (RJCL) MK Misra were fruitful and the issue was resolved amicably.

On the implementation of the new ‘Total Maintenance Contract’ (TMC) system in the plant, several trade unions called for agitation and in the last few days, workers staged tool down protests in various sections of the plant. After a series of discussions with both the parties, the RJCL finally resolved the issue on Thursday and as per the settlement, all the workers joined duties on Friday.

According to the RINL trade union leaders, the steel plant authorities agreed to temporarily put on hold the implementation of the new TMC system and the TU leaders too agreed to withdraw the agitation call. Meanwhile, the RJCL directed the union leaders to stop protests and work hard to achieve the production targets of the plant. In this connection, the RJCL told the TUs to submit objections in detail on the new TMC system and state suitable reasons for disagreement.

The RINL management agreed to submit a report why it wants to implement the TMC system and expressed happiness on this.

The RJCL said that till he receives the reports from both the parties, the old contract system would continue in the plant.

J Ayodhya Ramu, the recognised union president, along with other union leaders expressed their satisfaction on the decision. “The RJCL has taken a good decision to put on hold the new contract system and continue with the old contract system until his final decision. We are happy with this,” Ayodhya Ramu explained.

Higher bonus

All the non-executive staff of the RINL will soon get around `13,000 as bonus. Last year, they received around `11,000. According to Ayodhya Ramu, Mantri Rajasekhar and Adinarayana, RINL trade union leaders, the bonus was announced at the ‘National Joint Committee for Steel (NJCS)’ meeting in New Delhi on Thursday. Around 8,500 employees will benefit. AITUC demanded disbursement of the bonus by October 15 to all eligible staff.