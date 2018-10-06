Teacher's recruitment notification on October 10: AP Education department

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State education department officials announced that the District Selection Committee (DSC) notification will be released on October 10. The examination will be conducted on November 30 and results released on December 3. However, the schedule will likely to be postponed in case Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu gives a nod to an increase in PET posts.

“We have come up with a tentative schedule as the Chief Minister wants teacher recruitment through DSC only,” HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao said, briefing media persons.

The officials were in a fix whether to conduct Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) with Teachers Recruitment Test (TRT) in a single test or separately to select the eligible candidates for DSC. Under the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) guidelines, B.Ed degree holders were eligible for Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) posts.

In fact, the school education department identified 10,866 vacant teacher posts and decided to recruit eligible candidates through DSC in the year 2017. For this, the department sent proposals to the finance department for approval.

However, the finance department has asked the education department to submit the details regarding the additional posts available in the department and the student-teacher ratio. To this, the department officials submitted the details and received clearance from the finance department recently.

With the Physical Education and Training (PET) candidates demanding the State government to increase the PET posts, the HRD Minister assured that they might be increased after discussing with the Chief Minister.

The candidates demanded the government to recruit for 1,056 PET vacant posts across the state.

The officials want to fill the 9,500 vacant posts under DSC 2018. Only around 6,000 posts out of these belong to the department, while the rest are of welfare schools.

Of the total 6,019, 3,225 are SGT, 1,569 are school assistants, 210 language pandits, PET’s 47, 59 music teachers and 909 model school teachers.