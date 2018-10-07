1,100 medical posts to be filled, Health secretary Poonam Malakondaiah

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Health and Family Welfare principal secretary Poonam Malakondaiah promised to fill all the vacancies in the Medical and Health department soon. Speaking to the media people after conducting a review meeting with the RIMS medical officers, she said that the notification had already been issued to fill up about 1,100 medical posts in all teaching hospitals and measures were being taken to fill the paramedical posts. Poonam also promised to fill up the vacancies in the Gynaecology departments with the specialists concerned.

Speaking about the RIMS, she said that the government had granted 68 lakh for providing the basic amenities in the hospital. On the Uddanam CKD issue, she said that to reach out to more people, district and Mandal-level awareness programmes will be carried out, while the village-level awareness camps were currently being held in the Uddanam region.

Poonam promised to upgrade the Seetampeta hospital to a 100-bed one, besides providing a modular OT and a blood bank in it. Measures are being taken to provide round-the-clock services in the PHCs, she said. Under the Swasthya Vidhya Vahini programme, there were plans to send medical students to the rural areas for conducting various medical examinations, she said.