Andhra Pradesh university engineering student drowns at RK Beach

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: B Nilesh, a first-year Civil Engineering (integrated course) student from Andhra University went missing in the sea waters at RK Beach while his friend Sravan was luckily rescued by the fishermen when the duo ventured into the waters to wash their legs. The mishap took place on Saturday morning, when a group of eleven Engineering students, including four girls, from AU had gone to RK Beach.

The students played Kabaddi on the beach after which Nilesh and Sravan went to wash their hands and legs in the sea waters and unfortunately both slipped into it. As the waves took them deep into the waters friends of the victims, who were on the beach, started shouting and some local fishermen jumped into the waters and saved Sravan.

Meanwhile, Nilesh went missing and was feared to have drowned. Nilesh is a resident of Maddilapalem area of the city. Locals said there were no lifeguards at the beach at the time of the mishap. Coast Guard Police have launched a search operation with the help of local fishermen.