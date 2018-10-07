Engineering students’ creativity on display

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The students of Prakasam Engineering College designed 12 projects and put them on display for visitors during Gandhi Jayanti.The students designed a unique street light automation system where a motion sensor turns the lights on when movement is sensed and turns it off when no motion is sensed. The students also designed rigging-free electronic voting system, farmer-friendly motor, prepaid energy meters, sun tracking solar panels, e-notice board, speed control of motors and emergency tracking system.