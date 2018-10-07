Former-CBI Joint Director set to enter politics to ‘cleanse’ corrupt system

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Former CBI Joint Director VV Lakshminarayana has said he may either join a political party or float a new party for the forthcoming general elections. Speaking to newsmen here on Saturday, he said, “I am not sure about what I will decide. I am waiting for a well-established political party to come forward to adopt my ideology by inviting me into it.”

He said nearly 15 to 35 per cent of electorate takes money from political parties to cast their votes in the elections, which is detrimental to democracy. “I am proposing zero budget politics prescribed by the Election Commission of India to strengthen democracy. There should be a manifesto for every district to promote all-round development. My major goals are to achieve Gram Swaraj and rejuvenate democracy in the country,” he said.

Further explaining his political plans, he said, “We will prepare two separate manifestos. One for the villages and the other is for the districts. Another common manifesto will focus on the needs of farmers, fishermen and the physically-challenged. Anantapur will get the first district manifesto in the State.”

“We have about six months time for general elections. I have clearly mentioned all my intentions and goals. So, let the mainstream political parties come and contact me, then I will decide with whom to go ahead,” the former CBI Joint Director said.