Home States Andhra Pradesh

Former-CBI Joint Director set to enter politics to ‘cleanse’ corrupt system

Former CBI Joint Director VV Lakshminarayana has said he may either join a political party or float a new party for the forthcoming general elections. 

Published: 07th October 2018 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Former CBI Joint Director VV Lakshminarayana has said he may either join a political party or float a new party for the forthcoming general elections. Speaking to newsmen here on Saturday, he said, “I am not sure about what I will decide. I am waiting for a well-established political party to come forward to adopt my ideology by inviting me into it.”

He said nearly 15 to 35 per cent of electorate takes money from political parties to cast their votes in the elections, which is detrimental to democracy. “I am proposing zero budget politics prescribed by the Election Commission of India to strengthen democracy. There should be a manifesto for every district to promote all-round development. My major goals are to achieve Gram Swaraj and rejuvenate democracy in the country,” he said. 

Further explaining his political plans, he said, “We will prepare two separate manifestos. One for the villages and the other is for the districts. Another common manifesto will focus on the needs of farmers, fishermen and the physically-challenged. Anantapur will get the first district manifesto in the State.”
“We have about six months time for general elections. I have clearly mentioned all my intentions and goals. So, let the mainstream political parties come and contact me, then I will decide with whom to go ahead,” the former CBI Joint Director said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Corrupt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices