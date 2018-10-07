N Chandrababu Naidu to pay homage to MVVS Murthi in Visakhapatnam  

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The body of the ruling Telugu Desam Party MLC and GITAM founder president MVVS Murthi will reach the city on Sunday morning from Delhi. The family members of the departed leader announced that the body had already been airlifted to Dubai from San Francisco and from there it would reach Delhi in the early hours of Sunday. It would then be taken to the Waltair Uplands residence from the airport at 9 am on Sunday in a procession from the airport.

“The body of the departed leader will be kept at the residence from 9.30 am to 2 pm for the public to pay their homage. Later the body will be shifted to the TDP city office at Pandimetta. Then the funeral procession is expected to start from the party office to the GITAM University area and the body will reach the cremation place in Rushikonda area around 3 pm on Sunday. Meanwhile, depending upon the time, the body will be kept at GITAM for the staff to pay their homage,” a TDP leader said.

Meanwhile, the district administration is making arrangements for the last rites of Murthi as the State government has ordered cremation with State honours. A large number of VVIPs, VIPs from AP and Telangana are expected to attend the last rites of Murthi on Sunday evening. The leaders include Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu and Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, several AP Cabinet ministers and prominent leaders.

Earlier, there were talks among the family members and party leaders on the cremation site. Finally, everybody agreed to perform the last rites at the government identified site near the GITAM at Rushikonda area. District authorities had already received a detailed schedule of both Venkaiah Naidu and Chandrababu Naidu and accordingly they have made security arrangements.

Venkaiah Naidu will reach here at 12.55 pm and Chandrababu Naidu at 11.20 am. After paying homage to the departed leader at the residence, the Vice President will leave for Delhi by a special flight at around 2 pm. Later the CM will return to Vijayawada at around 5.30 pm. Ministers Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Ayyanna, Kala Venkat Rao, P Pulla Rao, Sujay Krishna, Devineni and others will also attend the cremation ceremony.

Memorial for the departed leader

A senior TDP leader said that the district administration had identified one government site with a plinth area of 95x95 yards near the GITAM at Rushikonda for the cremation of Murthi. Later, it will be developed as a memorial park of Murthi. On Saturday also a large number of TDP activists and followers along with the GITAM staff visited the residence of the departed leader and paid homage to Murthi.