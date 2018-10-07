Home States Andhra Pradesh

N Chandrababu Naidu to pay homage to MVVS Murthi in Visakhapatnam  

Meanwhile, the district administration is making arrangements for the last rites of Murthi as the State government has ordered cremation with State honours.

Published: 07th October 2018 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

MVVS Murthy

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:   The body of the ruling Telugu Desam Party MLC and GITAM  founder president MVVS Murthi will reach the city on Sunday morning from Delhi. The family members of the departed leader announced that the body had already been airlifted to Dubai from San Francisco and from there it would reach Delhi in the early hours of Sunday. It would then be taken to the Waltair Uplands residence from the airport at 9 am on Sunday in a procession from the airport. 

“The body of the departed leader will be kept at the residence from 9.30 am to 2 pm for the public to pay their homage. Later the body will be shifted to the TDP city office at Pandimetta. Then the funeral procession is expected to start from the party office to the GITAM University area and the body will reach the cremation place in Rushikonda area around 3 pm on Sunday. Meanwhile, depending upon the time, the body will be kept at GITAM for the staff to pay their homage,” a TDP leader said.  

Meanwhile, the district administration is making arrangements for the last rites of Murthi as the State government has ordered cremation with State honours. A large number of VVIPs, VIPs from AP and Telangana are expected to attend the last rites of Murthi on Sunday evening. The leaders include Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu and Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, several AP Cabinet ministers and prominent leaders.

Earlier, there were talks among the family members and party leaders on the cremation site. Finally, everybody agreed to perform the last rites at the government identified site near the GITAM at Rushikonda area.  District authorities had already received a detailed schedule of both Venkaiah Naidu and Chandrababu Naidu and accordingly they have made security arrangements.

Venkaiah Naidu will reach here at 12.55 pm and Chandrababu Naidu at 11.20 am. After paying homage to the departed leader at the residence, the Vice President will leave for Delhi by a special flight at around 2 pm. Later the CM will return to Vijayawada at around 5.30 pm. Ministers Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Ayyanna, Kala Venkat Rao, P Pulla Rao, Sujay Krishna, Devineni and others will also attend the cremation ceremony.  

Memorial for the departed leader
A senior TDP leader said that the district administration had identified one government site with a plinth area of 95x95 yards near the GITAM at Rushikonda for the cremation of Murthi. Later, it will be developed as a memorial park of Murthi. On Saturday also a large number of TDP activists and followers along with the GITAM staff visited the residence of the departed leader and paid homage to Murthi. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu MVVS Murthi GITAM TDP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices