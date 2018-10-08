Biker’s knife attack leaves one dead in AP's Kakinada

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: A row over overspeeding between a motorcyclist and two siblings led to death of one as the former attacked the latter at Drivers’ Colony in the city on Sunday. Indrapalem police said Swarna Madhu (22) and his brother Vasu (25) had an argument with NVV Satyanarayana (25) while he was riding a motorcycle at a high speed posing a threat to road users.

Angered by the objection raised by the duo, Satyanarayana attacked Madhu and Vasu with a knife. Madhu died on the spot in the attack and Vasu sustained severe injuries. After attacking the two siblings, Satyanarayana fled. The injured Vasu was admitted to Government General Hospital. A case was registered against Satyanarayana.