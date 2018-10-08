Home States Andhra Pradesh

Biker’s knife attack leaves one dead in AP's Kakinada

A row over overspeeding between a motorcyclist and two siblings led to death of one as the former attacked the latter at Drivers’ Colony in the city on Sunday

Published: 08th October 2018 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2018 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

murder, stabbing, knife attack

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: A row over overspeeding between a motorcyclist and two siblings led to death of one as the former attacked the latter at Drivers’ Colony in the city on Sunday. Indrapalem police said Swarna Madhu (22) and his brother Vasu (25) had an argument with NVV Satyanarayana (25) while he was riding a motorcycle at a high speed posing a threat to road users.

Angered by the objection raised by the duo,  Satyanarayana attacked  Madhu and Vasu with a knife.  Madhu died on the spot in the attack and Vasu sustained severe injuries. After attacking the two siblings, Satyanarayana fled. The injured  Vasu was admitted to Government General Hospital. A case was registered against Satyanarayana.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
As actor-television presenter Lakshmi Manchu turns 41, let us take a look at some of the photos that prove Manchu Lakshmi is a fashion icon. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Lakshmi Manchu: Here are some stunning photos of the Tollywood fashion icon
Bollywood filmmaker Gauri Khan during the fashion designer Vikram Phadnis fashion show in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Gauri Khan: Here are the rare photos of Shah Rukh Khan's gorgeous wife