BR Stadium to be developed at Rs 175 crore

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: With the attempt to make Visakhapatnam and Amaravati as hubs for sports, the State government will develop the BR Stadium at Rs 175 crore, Social Welfare Minister N Ananda Babu said.

Stating the government was giving top priority for development of sports in the state and inclined to rewarding the sportspersons who win medals in international events, the minister encouraged the youths to give importance to sports as well. He was speaking on the concluding day of the All India Sub Junior badminton tournament, which was organised in Guntur.

The president of the Andhra Pradesh Badminton Association, TG Venkatesh, said, “The state will host international sporting events in future, which is the reason for construction of proper infrastructure.”

While Navya Kandheri (AP) secured top spot in the girls singles event, Prakash Sonewal (Maharashtra) won the boys singles’. Srinidhi and Prabhandhika (Tamil Nadu) won the girls doubles; Swathwik Sankar and Tushar Suveer (Karantaka) won the boys doubles. TG Venkatesh, Ananda Babu and president of the organising committee presented the awards.